A small wildfire caused by lightning started in the Hualapai Mountains Wednesday afternoon and was 33% contained by 9 p.m.
According to the Facebook page of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the brush fire, identified as the Shack Fire, was listed as four acres at 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The Lazy Y U community was on “ready” status for a potential evacuation, however, the status was lifted around 9 p.m.
No damaged structures have been reported.
The Bureau of Land Management monitored the fire overnight. Updates from the fire had not been provided as of 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
— Special to Today's News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.