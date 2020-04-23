Did you see the London Bridge? Lake Havasu City joined in the statewide Light AZ Blue campaign to honor medical workers and first responders by lighting up its famous antique span with blue lights. It’s certainly and arguably the most impressive addition to a growing list of buildings and landmarks around the state joining in the tribute. Light AZ Blue started earlier this month with the lighting of the Arizona Capitol dome, and Gov. Doug Ducey invited cities, towns and businesses to join in the tribute to the workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the bridge, Lake Havasu City changed the lights in the Wheeler Park fountain. Nearby communities have also joined in, with Bullhead City lighting up its city hall, and Kingman tying blue ribbon around trees in the city. I believe it’s only the second time the bridge has participated in a tribute like this. The first was back in October, when purple lights were used to bring attention to Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Mowie, Penelope, and a couple of dinosaurs
Mowie greets me each morning on my way into the office. Mowie is a 12-foot-tall, 600-pound dinosaur, crafted from old lawnmower parts, who stands watch over a house on Acoma Boulevard, about a block from the Industrial Boulevard intersection. It’s fun to keep an eye out for Mowie, because his owners frequently change up his appearance with seasonally appropriate decorations – a hat for Christmas, a lifejacket for boating season. Owner Jennifer Scharf likes to keep people guessing about what his next appearance might be.
But this story isn’t about Mowie. It turns out there are a number of yard critters around Lake Havasu City getting seasonal decorations to the delight of passers-by. A couple of dinosaurs have emerged in the side yard of a home on Industrial Boulevard. They’re currently wearing masks, apparently to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
And then there’s Penelope. Ken Pounders emailed me with a neat story about the ceramic turtle he bought for his wife, Michelle, about five years ago. Just for grins, he says, they put the turtle, which they named Penelope, on their mailbox. It wasn’t long before they noticed someone had decorated it for Christmas. It was decked out in a Santa hat, with lights and tinsel to complete the holiday package. They had no idea who was responsible for it. The next holiday, he says, the prankster decorators struck again, this time adorning the turtle with a New Year’s hat and a party horn. That was five years ago, and it’s been going on ever since. Penelope has had beaded necklaces for spring break, a witches’ hat for Halloween — the list goes on. Ken and Michelle Pounders still have no idea who is responsible, but they’ve come to look forward to the anonymous visits. Like the dinosaurs on Industrial Boulevard, Penelope is now serving as a reminder to shelter in place, Ken said. She’s staying home and staying safe.
Keeping Havasu fed
We’ve highlighted the growing need for donations at local food banks a couple of times in recent weeks. As we’ve reported, both food banks have had incredible increases in the number of people relying on their food distributions.
Well, Lake Havasu City groups are answering the call. The Havasu Side by Side Trail Association has collected food for the Havasu Community Health Foundation at every meeting for the past year. But when the coronavirus shutdowns required the group to stop meeting, its members started a weekly food drive, delivered every Friday to the food bank on Kiowa. So far, the food drives have resulted in 1,000 pounds of food being donated, and last week, the group gave an additional $250 to the food bank. It’s another inspiring example of the community spirit that has really emerged in Havasu.
By the way, you can make your own donations to the food banks, which are always in need of non-perishable food and extra cash. The Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank is at 1980 Kiowa Blvd. It is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Donations are accepted during those hours. For details, call 928-264-1177 or email
colleenhchf@gmail.com. St. Vincent’s is located at 1851 Commander Drive and can be reached at 928-680-2874.
Tell us something good! You can email tips and photos to editor@havasunews.com, or use our web submission form at https://www.havasunews.com/site/forms/online_services/submit_news/.
