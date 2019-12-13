As the weather cools and Christmas decorations start to pop up around Lake Havasu City, one lighting display has literally stood above the rest in the Los Lagos Vistas for nearly 30 years.
Dick and Vicky Benscoter, now in their 90s, have been coming to Lake Havasu City to escape the cold winters in Northern Idaho since 1989. Vicky said they usually come to Arizona in mid-November and head back north in February, leaving them to spend the holidays here in Havasu. She said it doesn’t take very long after they arrive in town before neighbors start to ask about the lights.
For about 25 years the Benscoters have decided to deck out a palm tree just outside their condo in Christmas lights. A few years into the tradition they found a big, light up Christmas star for sale that has become part a fixture at the top of the tree each winter.
“People got so that they expected it,” Vicky Benscoter said. “They would come by and say, ‘Are you going to put up the tree?’”
Dick Benscoter said the tree was maybe 30 feet tall when he first decided to light it up and he was able to accomplish the feat with just a ladder and a pole to reach up to the top.
That approach worked well for a few years, but eventually had to be abandoned.
“The tree got taller, and I got older,” he said.
Today the palm tree is a 75-foot Goliath, so eventually Dick Benscoter decided to channel his inner David and started using a slingshot to tackle the monumental task. He said on a calm day he is able to shoot a line with a small fishing weight over the tree and from there is able to use strings and pulleys to complete the annual decorating.
“It is more complicated than he makes it sound,” Vicky said. “After we are gone nobody is going to even know how to do it – we haven’t trained any of our younger neighbors yet.”
This year the Benscoters got a little help from their property manager, who agreed to help get the decorating started by putting up the apparatus while he was trimming the tree.
“That was a lot easier this year,” Dick said. “He did that in less than five or six minutes.”
“That was a real Christmas present,” Vicky added.
