Tom Flatley, owner of London Bridge Resort, announced that the Christmas lights at the resort and around the English Village will remain on through the end of January. Because of the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Flatley said the extended display is a “gift to the community,” intended to allow families, locals and guests of the resort to enjoy the sights and ambiance a little while longer. The holiday display was originally intended to be turned off after the first week of January.
Lights will remain on through end of month at London Bridge Resort
