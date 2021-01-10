EV_2.jpg

The lights are on in Lake Havasu City’s English Village. The Festival of Lights got an early start this year at the London Bridge Resort. The event usually begins with the ceremonial activation of 500,000 lights throughout the English Village, but the coronavirus pandemic required changes this year. The event’s “Swim Race Across the Bridgewater Channel” — the winner of which has traditionally been awarded the right to “turn on” the lights of the English Village and begin the festival — was canceled. Instead, those lights were turned on Friday, with no ceremony, according to London Bridge Resort General Manager Cal Sheehy.

 Daisy Nelson/Today's News-Herald

Tom Flatley, owner of London Bridge Resort, announced that the Christmas lights at the resort and around the English Village will remain on through the end of January. Because of the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Flatley said the extended display is a “gift to the community,” intended to allow families, locals and guests of the resort to enjoy the sights and ambiance a little while longer. The holiday display was originally intended to be turned off after the first week of January.

