The Arizona Game and Fish Department and National Park Service are launching the Arizona Lake Powell Local Boater Program to allow limited, day-use access at Lake Powell in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area for any boat stored within 20 miles of Page.
Local boaters who wish to participate in the program must enroll by submitting an application, available atazgfd.gov/ais. Implementation of the program will occur only at the Wahweap Marina boat ramp.
