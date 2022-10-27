The two Republicans on a three-member county board in southeastern rural Arizona approved a proposal Monday for a hand-count of ballots in the Nov. 8 election after rejecting a differently worded but similar motion during in a chaotic meeting. The two Republicans voted for the measure after rejecting a first proposal that mentioned 100 volunteers who had already been vetted and trained for the hand count in Cochise County. The third board member is a Democrat who voted against both proposals, warning against expected lawsuits. The Republicans were under intense pressure from voters in the heavily Republican county who believe Donald Trump’s false claims of fraud in the 2020 election.