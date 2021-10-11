The Lake Havasu City Council will consider Tuesday recommending approval of Dixie Belle’s application for a Series #8 conveyance liquor license, which would allow for sales and on-site consumption of spirituous liquors.
The council will also consider recommending a Series #10 beer and wine store liquor license for Sunny Stop Gas at 1732 McCulloch Blvd.
The final decision on a liquor license application is made by the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.
Spawr subdivision final plat
As part of the consent agenda, the council will consider approving the final plat for a commercial subdivision of about 5.5 acres of property zoned for light industrial at 2051 Spawr Circle. The final plat calls for the lot to be split in two – one 2.63 acres and the other 2.85 acres.
Pest and weed
control
The City Council will consider awarding a bid for citywide pest and weed control services to Havasu Pest Control for a total of $142,620. Havasu Pest Control submitted the lower of two bids received – about $9,500 less than the bid from Parker Pest Control. The Havasu company’s bid came out to $25,445 for pest control and $117,175 for weed control, while the company from Parker bid $12,480 for pest control and $139,565 for weed control.
When, where and how to comment
The Lake Havasu City Council will hold its first meeting of the month on Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. inside the council chambers located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for citizens to attend in person, it can be viewed live on channel 4 or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
There will be an open call to the public for residents to address the council on any matter within the city’s purview, and citizens can also speak on any item up for a public hearing. Comments can be delivered in person during the meeting, or they can be emailed to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov at least one hour prior to the start of the meeting.
