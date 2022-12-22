Lisa Pierucci has affiliated with the Lake Havasu office of Coldwell Banker Realty Arizona as an associate broker. She comes to the office with 16 years of real estate experience.
“I don’t work with a team or have a transaction coordinator, so from start to finish, my clients only deal with me,” said Pierucci. “I affiliated with Coldwell Banker to expand my business with their innovative tools, outstanding marketing and exciting education opportunities.”
