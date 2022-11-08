The Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board has a new member — it’s just not clear who that is yet.

As of press time Tuesday night, Sharon Harvey has received 6,887 votes (37.4%) followed by incumbent Lisa Roman who has received 5,996 votes (32.56%) and Barbara Lumpkins has received 5,530 votes or 30.03%

3
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.