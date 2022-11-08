The Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board has a new member — it’s just not clear who that is yet.
As of press time Tuesday night, Sharon Harvey has received 6,887 votes (37.4%) followed by incumbent Lisa Roman who has received 5,996 votes (32.56%) and Barbara Lumpkins has received 5,530 votes or 30.03%
If elected this would be Roman’s second term on the board after she was first elected in 2018. Before taking a position on the governing board Roman worked in the district as a PTAs and site council member and as a substitute teacher.
Roman says she wants to address workforce satisfaction in the district in her second term on the governing board.
Harvey is a Lake Havasu City resident who has taught courses at Mohave Community College and was ASU Havasu’s first faculty where she played a role in designing the satellite campus’s general education program.
Along with pay, Harvey says she also wants to address school safety if she is elected to the school board.
Lumpkins, a self-described common sense conservative, has lived in Havasu for the past ten years, five as a winter visitor and five as permanent resident. Lumpkin’s ran as an advocate for “straight academic education” who is against the “woke indoctrination agenda” school officials are allegedly pushing.
Lumpkin’s background is in corporate America and entrepreneurship.
The winners of the school board election will officially be sworn into office at the Jan. 10 LHUSD Governing Board organizational meeting.
