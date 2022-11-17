In the end it all came down to just one vote.
When Mohave County officials finished tallying the votes on Thursday for the midterm election it was revealed that incumbent Lisa Roman had won a second term on the Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing, beating challenger Barbara Lumpkin by one vote—9,709 to 9,708. Sharon Harvey, who received more votes than both Roman and Lumpkins with 11,364, was also elected to the school board.
Roman, who just a couple days ago was trailing Lumpkins by one vote, called the election a “fight to the end” but says she is ready to move on to the work ahead.
“There is more work to be done for our students and teachers. After serving on the board through some of our most challenging times I wanted to ensure that our schools continue on the upward trend I helped put them on,” said Roman.
Harvey says she looks forward to working with LHUSD officials and fellow board members when she takes her position on the board in January.
“The Lake Havasu School District ranks 4th in the state,” Harvey said “With our dedicated administrators, teachers, and board we will work together to provide our children the best educational opportunities we can.”
Lumpkins told Today’s News-Herald she has no comment. According to Mohave County School Superintendent Michael File, Lumpkins could challenge the election results by filing a challenge in Mohave County Superior Court.
Roman and Harvey will be sworn into their new terms on the school board at the organization’s Jan. 10 meeting.
