Lisa Roman

In the end it all came down to just one vote.

When Mohave County officials finished tallying the votes on Thursday for the midterm election it was revealed that incumbent Lisa Roman had won a second term on the Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing, beating challenger Barbara Lumpkin by one vote—9,709 to 9,708. Sharon Harvey, who received more votes than both Roman and Lumpkins with 11,364, was also elected to the school board.

