KINGMAN – Are you worried that the proposed merger of Kroger (Smiths) and Albertsons (Safeway) will negatively impact Kingman? Then Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes wants to hear from you.

A representative of Mayes’ office will be holding a listening session on Wednesday, March 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at Mohave Community College Room 240 in Building 200 on the west end of the MCC Kingman campus at 1971 Jagerson Ave.

