The annual Wheeler Park Christmas Tree Lighting took place Sunday evening with special guest Roger Galloway leading the night’s festivities.
Following a special presentation of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and “Yes, Virginia. There is a Santa Claus” by actor and producer Galloway, excited children watched in awe as the 40-foot tree was illuminated by Mayor Cal Sheehy.
If the tree lighting wasn’t enough excitement for one night, the children were treated to a special meet and greet with Santa himself after he was escorted to his chair by a Lake Havasu City Fire Department fire truck.
