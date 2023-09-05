Working to improve literacy skills within adults and children can lead to their success.
Local nonprofit organization Lake Havasu Literacy Council has served residents since 1977. The volunteer-led program originally provided tutoring services to adult participants only. Previously operating under Interagency, the council now operates under the Workplace Education and Literacy Coalition of Mohave County (WELCOME).
Forty five years later, children were added into the program’s focus under new director Sandy Robbins. In 2011, Robbins had become a tutor to teach language and reading to adults.
As a retired high school principal and reading specialist, Robbins found tutoring others to be a rewarding task. With the inclusion of children, Robbins began holding services for students at Jamaica and Starline elementary schools. Students at Telesis Preparatory Academy and Oro Grande Classical Academy were later added to the program, she says.
According to Robbins, Havasu students scored 33% for reading proficiency on 2022’s state standardized test. As a whole, students in Arizona scored 39% for proficiency in reading, Robbins further states.
“There are many reasons that students have reading difficulties,” Robbins added. “Many times, students have not had the individual attention they need in large classrooms.”
Having support at home is another critical factor that Robbins points out. Reading to children while at home can increase their reading level scores, she says. Other issues that affect a child’s learning ability can include attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder or being a dysphonic reader.
The adults seen through the program have included second language learners, some of whom Robbins continues to teach today.
The program’s one-on-one format gives tutors a chance to work more closely with individuals. Tutoring sessions for students are typically held at their school site, Robbins says. Additional learning space is provided to the organization through the Mohave County Library Lake Havasu City Branch.
An issue Robbins is facing concerns the number of volunteers available for those wanting to participate.
In 2022, eight adults and 26 students were served through the Literacy Council. A number of interested individuals remained unmatched due to a shortage of tutors, Robbins says.
“We do have a lot of retired teachers, we have some retired principals, but we have people that have never tutored,” Robbins said. “They don’t have to have any experience because we work with them.”
The process for new tutors requires completed paperwork and fingerprinting through the district, Robbins adds. Upon accepting new volunteers, tours of school sites are given by liaisons to introduce tutors and teachers.
To help sustain the program’s initiative, the Literacy Council was recently the recipient of a posthumous donation. Made by former resident Bradley Charles Gardner, Jr., Robbins shares that Gardner was a founding member of Grace Episcopal Church. Through his connections, Gardner became an acquaintance of Christine Lupien, former director of the Literacy Council.
After relocating to Massachusetts due to health concerns, Gardner later passed away in 2011. Earlier this year, Robbins learned of a pending donation designated by Gardner’s trust to the now-defunct Interagency. Speaking with Gardner’s daughter, Katharine Cipolla, Robbins discovered the donation was set for disbursement 12 years following his death.
News about Interagency’s closure reached Cipolla, who was then told of the Literacy Council, Robbins says.
“She just said he had always wanted to serve the community,” Robbins said of Gardner’s daughter. “She said he was a reader, so he would support us doing that.”
The donation made by Gardner’s trust equaled $19,720, a sum that Robbins describes as a stroke of luck.
Necessities that Robbins plans on purchasing include a media worker and new tutoring materials. Normally, materials not supplied by teachers are purchased out-of-pocket by tutors. The program’s recent large donation, along with funds granted through other service clubs and businesses, continues to aid in its mission, she adds.
“I think, if nothing else, it’s been very positive for students that are struggling,” Robbins said of the Literacy Council. “I think a lot of the parents are really relieved. There’s been a lot of positive things.”
An informational meeting for interested tutors will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Mohave County Library Lake Havasu City Branch located at 1770 McCulloch Blvd N.
For more information about the Lake Havasu Literary Council, contact Sandy Robbins by phone at 909-226-2747 or by email at Lakehavasureads@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.