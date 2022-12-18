WIKIEUP — Arizona Lithium Limited and Navajo Transitional Energy Company last week announced a partnership to support development of the Big Sandy Lithium Project off U.S. Route 93 near Wikieup.

The project includes 331 Bureau of Land Management Claims on 9.6 square miles of land. According to a news release from the companies, the lithium is “easily accessible for extraction.” Lithium is a key mineral for the transition to clean area as a key component in batteries that power electric cars.

