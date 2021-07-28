Despite the recent mask update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is little appetite in Mohave County and Lake Havasu City to bring back required mask wearing.
On Tuesday the CDC officially updated its mask policy recommending that all individuals, not just unvaccinated ones, should wear masks indoors if they live in an area with a substantial or high risk of transmission of covid-19.
According to the CDC data tracker Mohave County is currently at high risk and according to the Mohave County Public Health Department, Mohave County currently has the highest case rate per 100,000 people and highest percentage positivity of Arizona.
However, according to Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson at the county level “there’s no will of the board to implement a mask mandate.”
Havasu Mayor Cal Sheehy says that Lake Havasu City is keeping an eye on the metrics but trusts that residents will do what is best for themselves.
“We continue to monitor the data from the Mohave County Department of Public Health,” Sheehy said. “And we trust that our citizens will make the decisions that are right for themselves and their families in order to mitigate the virus.”
With no current discussion at the city of a masks mandate, Lake Havasu City Police spokesperson Kirk Cesena says the department has not discussed the issue of enforcing masks. Cesena says in the initial phase of the pandemic the police department educated citizens and businesses about the mask requirement.
Meanwhile, local businesses contacted Wednesday said they don’t anticipate putting in place a mask requirement for their businesses.
Danae Gericke owner of Siren’s Bistro and Sweets in the KAWS on McCulloch Boulevard says that she is keeping her eye on local and county regulations
“If anything changed I as a business owner would require my employees to do that (wear a mask) and I would put a sign up posting it,” Gericke said. “I am about following the general health regulations.”
Siren’s opened in Havasu after the mask mandate was lifted but Gericke says that being in the restaurant industry her and her employees follow strict health guidelines like wearing gloves.
David DePeal, owner of Hair Productions Inc. on McCulloch Boulevard, says that he thinks people who have already received their vaccine don’t need to wear a mask.
“Especially for people who have had their shots I don’t think it is necessary,” DePeal said. “But if someone requests it I have no problem putting it on. I understand some are scared about it and I’ll respect that.”
Down the street, owner of the Our Shabby Shack Book Exchange Laila Morris echoed DePeal statement about wearing a mask in her store if a customer asks her or her staff as well, but Morris believes that precautions like limiting the number of customers in the store and keeping a safe distance are more effective at stopping the spread of covid than a mask.
“My personal opinion is that the masks don’t do anything,” Morris said. “...space is what is going to help you. A piece of cloth on top of your face is not…if I thought it would stop the spread and help I would say let’s do it. I do not believe that.”
According to the latest covid update sent out by Mohave County Wednesday, 132 new confirmed cases of covid and one death have been reported since noon Monday. The one death occurred in Bullhead City with an individual 40 to 49 years old. Of the 132 new cases, 42 are from the Lake Havasu City with one case in the 11 to 19 age range, eight in the 20 to 29 age range, one in the 30 to 39 age range, nine in the 40-49 age range, seven in the 50 to 59 age range, nine in the 60 to 69 age range, four in the 70 to 79 age range, two in the 80 to 80 age range and one case is in an individual 90+.
If you want to wear a mask who's stopping you? If you fear the virus and you believe a mask will stop you from getting it, put your mask on and leave everyone else to their peace.
"...he trusts residents to do what is best for themselves..." Now that is some funny stuff. But we have to admit none of the anti-maskers will be missed.
How do you type so fast with your mask on indoors, by yourself? Truly amazing.
