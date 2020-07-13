High pressure in the atmosphere brought blazing temperatures this past weekend, but there will be a slight reprieve from the boiling heat by midweek.
After Sunday’s high reached 120 degrees, today’s high is expected to be 117 degrees. However, temperatures will decrease in the coming days. Tuesday’s high will be down to 111 and Wednesday’s high is expected to be 110.
An excessive heat warning is in effect until Monday at 8 p.m.
While the weather will cool down a bit, the start of monsoon season storms is still unlikely.
“It doesn’t look like there is much moisture in the air over the next 10 days,” said Chelsea Kryston with the National Weather Service in Las Vegas. “There is some moisture further east in Arizona, but nothing in the Colorado River Region.”
According to Kryston, there will some clusters of clouds over the next few days, but not enough to bring precipitation.
