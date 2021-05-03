Live entertainment is coming back to Laughlin. Golden Entertainment announced its 2021 concert lineup for the Laughlin Event Center and Edgewater Casino. Live events have been dark in Nevada because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It returns to Laughlin in about two months, with a July 31 concert by Australian rockers the Little River Band at the Edgewater Casino Resort's E Center. They will be followed on Aug. 21 with a concert by the band America, and ventriloquist Darci Lynne, a teen who found fame on "America's Got Talent," will perform on Nov. 27.
At the Laughlin Events Center, country singer Miranda Lambert will perform on Sept. 4, classic rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd take the stage on Oct. 2, and country artist Toby Keith will perform on Oct. 23.
Tickets for shows will go on sale beginning this Friday. Tickets for Event Center concerts can be purchased at LaughlinEventCenter.com, and tickets for E Center events can be purchased at Edgewater-Casino.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.