2022 is about to become a year of the past and there are plenty of spots in Lake Havasu City celebrating that fact tonight.
Whether you’re looking for a classic champagne toast as the ball drops or just want to ring in the New Year with some classic tunes from local bands there is an event happening in Havasu tonight for you.
The Babaloo Lounge, located at 357 Lake Havasu Ave, is celebrating New Year’s Eve with music from Blue Rayz along with a four-course dinner and champagne toast at midnight. Reservations can be made by calling 928-855-2566.
From 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., rock and blues band Crosscutt is performing at the Flying X Saloon, located at N 2030 McCulloch Blvd. There will be a champagne toast at midnight and no cover charge or tickets are required.
At the R Bar and Grill, located at 3185 Maricopa Ave., local Havasu band Diesel Kentrucky, starts its set at 9 p.m. Along with a champagne toast at midnight R Bar and Grill will also feature a ball drop. No cover charge or tickets required.
For a quieter New Year’s Eve celebration, SummeRay Wine Bar & Local Eatery, located at N. 2097 McCulloch Blvd., will be serving champagne along with two dining seatings at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. SummerRay will be open until 12:30 a.m.
Finally, Martini Bay at the London Bridge Resort (1477 Queens Bay) is hosting “A Black Tie Affair” that includes a multi-course dinner with entertainment, an after-party, party favors, and a champagne toast at midnight. The event cost $125 per person and reservations can be made by calling 928-855-0888 extension 4404.
There is no cover charge or tickets required for the below events.
The new restaurant, Harleyz & Hot Rodz Motor Pub and Grill at 2061 Swanson Ave., will have the local rock band, Tantrum, performing at 8 p.m. The pub and grill also will have extended kitchen hours and drink specials.
Greg and the Gallows, an Americana Band from Lake Hughes, California, go on at 9 p.m. at Jeremy’s Juke Joint, located at 91 London Bridge Rd. #103.
McKee’s Pub and Grill, located at 2112 McCulloch Blvd., is featuring the band, the 64s, from 8 p.m. to midnight and The Office Cocktail Lounge, located at 2180 Acoma Blvd., has Dry Heat, an 80s and 90s cover band performing at the same time.
Finally starting at 9 p.m. the band Katfish is playing at Havasu Landing Resort and Casino at 13145 Havasu Lake Rd. on the California side of the Colorado River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.