This year the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce’s Winterfest will have live music both days of the festival.
On the first day of the festival, the Southern California rock band Black Rock Candy is performing from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. According to the young band’s website, Black Rock Candy “boast an eclectic sound of rock, classic rock, blues, alternative and pop” with its original music.
In addition to playing at Winterfest previously, Black Rock Candy has also performed at other notable venues such as House of Blues in Anaheim and The Viper Room in Los Angeles.
On Sunday, the local music duo Scott & Sabrina will perform from noon to 3 p.m. Described as modern country, Scott & Sabrina perform covers from across a variety of genres as well as their own original music including the recently released EP ‘Blessed.”
In addition to live music, inflatable bounce houses will also be set up at the corner park on McCulloch Boulevard and Querio. Drive.
Both Black Rock Candy and Scott & Sabrina’s music is available on all major streaming platforms.
