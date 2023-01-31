Black Rock Candy

Black Rock Candy performing at the Viper Room in 2021.

This year the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce’s Winterfest will have live music both days of the festival.

On the first day of the festival, the Southern California rock band Black Rock Candy is performing from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. According to the young band’s website, Black Rock Candy “boast an eclectic sound of rock, classic rock, blues, alternative and pop” with its original music.

