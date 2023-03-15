Bands and Brews by the Beach

Select food trucks along with craft brewers and distillers will be on-site for this Saturday’s 2023 Bands and Brews by the Beach at London Bridge Beach.

 Courtesy of Lisa Krueger

Adding a new twist to this Saturday’s 2023 Bands and Brews by the Beach are the event’s craft brewers and distillers. Hosted this year by the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce, the event is being dubbed as a “music and craft brew/spirits festival.”

Attendees can sample drinks from each of the 11 stations using the complimentary mug and drink tickets given to them during check-in. Of those companies are local and statewide vendors, such as Lake Havasu City’s Hangar 24 and Tempe-based Four Peaks Brewing Co.

