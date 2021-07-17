A Lake Havasu City man was arrested after he drove home from the bar in a stolen vehicle.
According to the report, on July 14, a Lake Havasu City Police officer was dispatched to McCulloch Boulevard for a reported stolen vehicle.
Police say when they arrived, they made contact with the victim, who told them he was at a bar and noticed that another customer had drank too much.
The victim told police that he offered the drunk man a ride home and let the man sit in his passenger seat while he went back inside to get something.
When he came back outside his car was gone.
The victim told police that he had left his key fob on the floorboards.
The report says that by speaking with bar staff, police were able to identify the drunk man as Perry Castell. Police went to his address, where they found the car and made contact with Castell.
Castell told police that he was at the bar earlier and he had called a friend to pick him up. Castell said he thought his friend was picking him up in Castell’s car and that the friend went into the bar so he drove himself home. Castell told police he only had two beers.
Castell was arrested and transported to LHCPD jail, where police booked him on charges of unlawful use of means of transportation and aggravated DUI. Castell BAC was .134.
