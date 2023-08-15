Local baker accepts new ownership of Amore Pie and More

A favorite bakery amongst Lake Havasu City residents will rise once again.
Amore Pie and More’s recent closure came unexpectedly to locals, as previous owners Brian and Robyn Tominaga made the announcement nearly four weeks ago. On Friday, July 21, an online post shared to the bakery’s Facebook page had signaled the end of the shop.
According to Brian Tominaga, the closure came as a result of medical issues, and the couple’s decision to retire. In their Facebook post, Brian and Robyn Tominaga exercised the possibility of finding new owners who were interested in the bakery.
Later that same day, local resident Shawnna Crosby reached out to the previous owners about a possible interest in ownership.
“We were looking for a local family, preferably with baking experience, to take over the pie shop,” Brian Tominaga explained. “We are ecstatic to announce we have found exactly the right family.”
A turn of events led Amore Pie and More to gain new owners within a matter of hours. On Thursday, Shawnna Crosby and her husband Jimmy Crosby officially signed documents confirming the transition of ownership.
A baker herself, Shawnna Crosby says she was a longtime customer of the bakery and expressed her culinary passion to its previous owners. In addition to Shawnna and Jimmy Crosby’s co-ownership, their children Jessica and James Crosby will also work within the shop.
“Now, it’s just been getting ready to open, getting the proper licensing, getting products so we can have stuff to make, and of course, going through the transition of them closing their doors and us opening,” Shawnna Crosby continued.
A soft opening planned for Wednesday, Aug. 23 is contingent upon the receipt of final city licenses, Shawnna Crosby adds. She predicts large attendance numbers for the soft opening due to an overwhelming response to the recent transition.
Customers who do attend the opening will be offered cupcakes, sourdough bread, nut and nut-free brownies, quiche, and cookies. The opening is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and end at 6 p.m.
“We’re trying to do our best to really prepare for this soft opening because I received a lot of messages on Facebook,” Shawnna Crosby said. “I’m hoping that people won’t just come in and buy everything, that they’ll be gracious to the next customer coming in and leave something for someone else to try.”
New hours of operation will be on Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Shawnna Crosby adds that the bakery might close later on Fridays and Saturdays depending on business operations.
Additional offerings coming to the bakery will include daily soup and sandwich specials, charcuterie boxes, and cinnamon rolls.
Amore Pie and More is located at 1850 McCulloch Blvd N Ste. B5. More information on Amore Pie and More can be seen by visiting the bakery’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/amorepieandmore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.