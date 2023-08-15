Local baker accepts new ownership of Amore Pie and More

New owners Jimmy Crosby and Shawnna Crosby of Amore Pie and More, along with their children Jessica, second from right, and James, right, will welcome customers back to the bakery during their soft opening on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 11 a.m.

 Courtesy of Amore Pie and More Facebook

A favorite bakery amongst Lake Havasu City residents will rise once again.

Amore Pie and More’s recent closure came unexpectedly to locals, as previous owners Brian and Robyn Tominaga made the announcement nearly four weeks ago. On Friday, July 21, an online post shared to the bakery’s Facebook page had signaled the end of the shop.

