Local biker club raises funds for Havasu’s domestic violence shelter

Rotary Park guests were met with motorcycles and leather vests on Saturday morning during a local fundraiser in the park hosted by the Messengers of Recovery biker club.
Lee Searcy, president of the Prescott Valley Chapter for Messengers of Recovery, said that the event was held in support of the Faith and Grace Domestic Violence Shelter in Lake Havasu City.
“We decided to make this an annual event to raise money for Faith and Grace,” Searcy stated. “All of the proceeds are going to help the ladies of the facility out.”
Searcy, who has 10 members in his Arizona chapter, was pleased to have the opportunity to interact with the community in a positive way.
“It’s a fun way to get to know the community and also to have a chance to get together and socialize,” Searcy explained.
The club president also mentions how the bikers cannot consume alcohol or drugs. “We’re a clean and sober club working 12-step programs,” Searcy went on. “No one in this club is allowed to drink; there’s consequences if you do.”
The fundraiser included raffle prizes, barbeque food, non-alcoholic drinks, and music.
“It’s a pleasure for us to be able to get out and mingle with the community,” Searcy said. “We want to contribute to the community and just be a part of it.”
Kathi DeClark, President and Board Chairman of Faith and Grace Domestic Violence Shelter, states that the non-profit organization is the benefactor of the biker club.
“The Messengers of Recovery are amazing!” DeClark exclaimed. “They’ve supported us each year.”
The proceeds raised by the event goes towards the support services currently used by the women and children of the shelter.
“Whatever [the women and children] need is because of the results of the donations,” DeClark said. “We don’t keep any of it.”
The domestic violence shelter does not employ anyone, it is all volunteer-based and maintained through charitable donations from the local community. The safe house and transitional house where the women and children reside were also donated to the organization in 2019.
“In 2019, the safe house opened for receiving women and children fleeing from domestic violence,” DeClark stated. “In 2020, the transitional house opened which is subsidized housing for the women after they have completed the shelter program.”
The shelter provides a community counseling center that is available to anybody who has been a victim of domestic violence. The shelter also provides legal aid for women who need assistance in that area.
“We have a wonderful paralegal that agrees to help the women,” DeClark said. “That is something we offer and pay for for the community [of women].”
The fundraiser on Saturday welcomed bikers and families to join in on their fellowship in support of the local domestic violence shelter.
More information on how you can help the shelter can be found on their website at www.faithandgraceinc.com.
