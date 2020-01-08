Australia is still burning, and one of Mohave County’s own is now on the front lines to fight it.
Brady Shultz is the engine captain for Bureau of Land Management’s Colorado River District. While he’s normally stationed in Kingman for work, his office is the outback for the time being. He’s part of a team of other United States firefighters that are assisting the Australian state of Victoria with wildfire suppression efforts.
BLM Arizona currently has three other fire personnel in Australia in addition to Shultz, including Koreena Haynes of Phoenix, Cody Goff of St. George, Utah (Arizona Strip District) and John Garrett of Safford. The agency is planning to send out more in the coming weeks, according to a press release.
Australia’s summer has fueled wildfires since September, only growing in strength with drought and the country’s hottest and driest year on record, according to reports by the Associated Press. While thunderstorms and showers have brought some relief, concerns about lightning were also sparked.
At least 25 people have died during the continuous blaze, which has destroyed an area twice the size of Maryland and killed hundreds of millions of animals and birds, according to Associated Press reports.
The U.S. has intermittently deployed more than 150 wildland fire personnel since December, based on requests from the Australian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council. Personnel are assisting with “critical needs for mid-level fire management roles including fire engine operations, aviation operations, fire operations managers, logistical management specialists and strategic fire planners,” according to BLM Arizona. Recent deployments have also included 20-person firefighting crews and sawyers.
“We are in the process of filling more requests for Arizona personnel, which will likely deploy as soon as next week,” said Kelly Castillo, BLM Arizona’s state fire management officer.
The U.S., Australia and New Zealand have been exchanging fire assistance for more than 15 years. The most recent exchange occurred in August of 2018, when 138 Australian and New Zealand wildfire management personnel were sent to the U.S. for almost 30 days to assist with wildfire suppression efforts in Northern California and the Northwest, BLM wrote in a press release. The last time the U.S sent firefighters to Australia was in 2010.
Castillo said, “Australia has come to help us when we needed an extra hand during our most extreme fire seasons, now it’s our turn to go help them in their time of need.”
