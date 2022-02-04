Another potential candidate for Lake Havasu City Council picked up a candidate packet from city hall this week signaling their interest in running in the 2022 election.
Tammi A. Dukes, owner of Bella Faccia Skincare, pulled papers on Friday according to City Clerk Kelly Williams, which brings the total number of citizens who have expressed interest in a council seat up to nine so far – with just three seats up for election in the Aug. 2 primary.
Incumbent councilmembers Jeni Coke, Jim Dolan, and Michele Lin all picked up candidate packets in January, along with David Diaz, Mark Curry, Nicholas Verdone, Ed Lynch, and R. Morgan Braden.
The mayor’s office is also up for grabs in the 2022 election. So far two prospective candidates have picked up packets to run for mayor including incumbent Cal Sheehy and Frankie Lyons.
Candidate packets include all the forms and petitions necessary to be placed on the primary ballot, but pulling papers does not ensure a candidate will appear on the ballot. Completed packets must be returned – along with a petition with between 645 and 1,289 signatures – in order to appear on the ballot. Completed packets are due between March 7 and April 4.
Packets are available to pick up at the City Clerk’s Office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eligible candidates must be at least 18 years old when nomination papers are filed, they must reside within city limits, and they must be properly registered to vote in Lake Havasu City.
