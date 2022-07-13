LAS VEGAS – Lake Havasu City resident and Flame Broiler restaurant owner Robert Minor, 58, placed 57th out of over 8,600 players in the World Series of Poker $10,000 main event No-Limit Hold ‘em World Championship late Tuesday night.
Minor walked away from Tuesday’s world championship event with $145,000 in earnings and a story of a lifetime.
“I’ve been playing poker in this town for years and this is the best that anyone’s ever done in the World Series of Poker in the whole county,” Scott Goodman, owner of Lookie Loo’s Antiques and friend of Minor’s, said.
The event is considered the “grand daddy of poker,” comparable to the Rose Bowl of collegiate football, Minor said. It began Wednesday, July 6th at Paris Las Vegas hotel and featured the second-largest field of players in its history.
Minor won his seat into the WSOP event by playing in a $100 10-week league that meets at McKee’s Pub and Grill on McCulloch Boulevard.
When Minor began the WSOP event, there were 962 tables of nine players each. When he was eliminated, there were only six tables left.
Early in his last night of play, Minor was holding a Chipotle burrito – courtesy of the player sitting next to him – when he made a huge move by calling someone’s bluff.
“I was known as the burrito boy, because I had my burrito in one hand when I went all in,” Minor said.
Poker News later referred to the burrito as Minor’s “lucky burrito.”
Seventy hours of poker and six days later, even Minor’s lucky burrito couldn’t save him from the fate of getting rivered on his last hand.
Minor was confident holding a king and a ten card, both of the spades suit, with two two’s and one ten on the flop. On the turn, a king card appeared, giving Minor a two-pair with kings and tens and even more reason to be confident with his hand. But on the last card, a nine turned up, giving his opponent a full house, which trumps a two-pair.
“The hands I lost with, I wouldn’t play them any different.” Minor said. “I got stuck in a spot where I couldn’t go anywhere.”
Minor placed first in a 2014 WSOP circuit event No-Limit Hold’em Seniors in Las Vegas and earned over $12,000 and a circuit ring. Goodman played in this event as well, placing 22nd.
