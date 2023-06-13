Local business provides free swim for Father’s Day weekend

AZ Carport Queen will host a free swim event at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center on Sunday in honor of Father’s Day.

 Daisy Nelson/Today’s News-Herald

This Sunday, Lake Havasu City residents will celebrate the men in their lives in honor of Father’s Day. The traditional holiday, which recognizes father figures and the influence instilled by them, offers moments of reflection across the globe.

To further show appreciation, local business AZ Carport Queen will host an open swim event at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center for fathers and father figures alike. The business’s owner, Robin Hill, says this is the first public swim event held by their company.

Previously residing in California, Delaware and Montana, La'Erica Conner-Sims spends her time in Lake Havasu City reporting on local news and the veteran community. As a 2013 graduate of Delaware State University, she received her bachelor's in convergence journalism with a minor in philosophy. Stay up-to-date by following her on Twitter at @LaEricaTNHerald.

