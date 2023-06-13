Local business provides free swim for Father’s Day weekend

This Sunday, Lake Havasu City residents will celebrate the men in their lives in honor of Father’s Day. The traditional holiday, which recognizes father figures and the influence instilled by them, offers moments of reflection across the globe.
To further show appreciation, local business AZ Carport Queen will host an open swim event at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center for fathers and father figures alike. The business’s owner, Robin Hill, says this is the first public swim event held by their company.
An online announcement regarding sponsorship opportunities for businesses was shared by the Aquatic Center, Hill says. This posting later inspired Hill to form the event for local residents.
The locally sponsored open swim was also created to honor Hill’s father and father-in-law, Hill continues.
“I loved the idea of offering an open swim day on June 18th because it’s such a cute way on Father’s Day for our local kids to give a treat to the dads in their lives without breaking into the piggy bank,” Hill explained.
From noon to 4 p.m., attendees of all ages are welcomed to participate in the free swim day. Matthew Dickinson, aquatics program coordinator, says the pool area can hold a maximum of 400 visitors.
Once the limit is reached, no additional patrons will be accepted into the event, Dickinson says.
“My hope is that families who’ve never checked out the Aquatic Center will come down to enjoy a little time at the pool and get to find out about all the pool and community center activities that are offered there,” Hill said. “It’s a way to give to Havasu because Havasu gives so much to me and my family.”
The Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center is located at 100 Park Ave. Hours of operation on Sunday will be from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, email Robin Hill at azcarportqueen@gmail.com.
