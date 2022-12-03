This past Monday Harriet McLearen, owner of Burgers by the Bridge in the English Village, started her week off with terrible news.
London, the beloved giant decorative dog that greeted customers as they walked into the restaurant, had been vandalized.
“I don’t know if they were drunk, if it was someone being mean, but I was really upset” McLearen said.
According to McLearen, London had been completely twisted around on his base, scratched up, and had his outstretched paw torn off. McLearen also says that London’s collar was damaged and whoever vandalized him also left a stress fracture.
Distraught about the destruction of a dog she got four years ago in an auction, McLearen says she almost started a GoFundMe to repair London before she posted about the situation on a community Facebook page.
McLearen says her post blew up.
“Everybody loves (London),” McLearen said.
Eventually McLearen says the owners of Pro Collision, Damon and Debbie Haugen, reached out to her and offered to fix London free of charge.
“Damon told me his wife wouldn’t let him charge me,” McLearen laughed.
To return the auto body’s generosity, McLearen says she has invited the employees of Pro Collision to have a holiday dinner at Burgers by the Bridge.
This isn’t the first misadventure of London. In 2020, the 100 pound golden retriever was stolen from his spot outside of Burgers by the Bridge. London ended up being returned after McLearen offered a $200 reward for her beloved dog’s safe return.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.
