Mohave County Fairgrounds

Throngs of visitors gather at the Mohave County Fairgrounds in this 2021 photo.

 Courtesy photo

Running a county fair is no small task, and employees next month are bound to work up an appetite. Now, Mohave County Parks administrators are laying the groundwork and setting the table for staff and volunteers at this year’s event.

The Mohave County Fair will arrive next month, and county officials are seeking food service professionals to serve county employees and volunteers through the four-day event. Parks officials are now discussing trade-for-services agreements with five food vendors, one heavy equipment company and one radio station, in an effort to ensure the event’s success this year. On Monday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved authorization for parks officials to enter into those agreements.

