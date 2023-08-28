Running a county fair is no small task, and employees next month are bound to work up an appetite. Now, Mohave County Parks administrators are laying the groundwork and setting the table for staff and volunteers at this year’s event.
The Mohave County Fair will arrive next month, and county officials are seeking food service professionals to serve county employees and volunteers through the four-day event. Parks officials are now discussing trade-for-services agreements with five food vendors, one heavy equipment company and one radio station, in an effort to ensure the event’s success this year. On Monday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved authorization for parks officials to enter into those agreements.
According to county records, Mohave County Fairgrounds officials approached multiple businesses in February with a unique offer. Earlier this year, county officials sought the services of local eateries for this year’s fair to provide staff and volunteers with lunch meals on certain days throughout the event. In exchange for those commitments, businesses could receive advertising in the 2023 Mohave County Fairbook (which has a circulation of 10,000), banner placement at the fair, free space for concession stands at the event or prominent mention on social media and advertising for the fair.
Businesses would be expected to provide entrees, side dishes, salads and beverages comprising as many as 50 meals per day, according to county records.
Goods and services will be provided by those businesses in exchange for sponsorship recognition or vendor space up to a maximum $10,000 aggregate value. The donation of those goods and services will be reported to the county’s governing board at the board’s Oct. 16 meeting in Kingman.
The Mohave County Fair is scheduled to take place Sept. 14 through Sept. 17.
For more information about this year’s fair, download the 2023 Mohave County Fair Book at Fairgrounds.mohave.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.