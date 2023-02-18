The idea for Par Tee Cup Golf, a new bar game from local entrepreneurs, came to Andrew Bentley in a dream, he says.
In his dream, Bentley says he was in a Caribbean resort, a rum punch in hand and playing a game similar to ring on a string. When Bentley woke up from his dream vacation, he says the game stuck in his mind.
“I woke up and thought why not use a golf ball,” Bentley said.
Unable to get the idea out of his head, Bentley approached his son, Nick, with the concept. Nick, who says he has heard a few of his dad’s big ideas that never come to anything over the years, was skeptical anything would come from the dream.
“But no he was persistent about it,” Nick said. “And I was like ‘alright if we are going to do this we might as well go 100 percent.’”
So the father and son began work on designing and perfecting Par Tee Cup Golf.
The game, which can be purchased online for $59.99, comes with an aluminum composite board that has a cup mounted in the middle. After the board is mounted on a flat surface, a golf ball on mason string is attached overhead six feet away from the board or far enough that the golf ball rests on the lip of the cup.
The Bentleys’ say Par Tee Cup Golf went through a lot of different iterations while they figured out what worked best for the game. At one point the backboard was made of wood, which damaged too easily and the string connecting the ball to the ceiling was made of twine which would fray.
“(The mason string) stretches a little bit outside with the weather but then it contracts back,” Bentley said.
Now that Par Tee Cup Golf is available, the Bentleys say their next steps are getting the game in a couple of local establishments to start drumming up word of mouth about the game.
For more information about the game visit Par Tee Cup Golf’s website at parteecupgolf.com.
Optimum Opens New Lake Havasu Avenue Location
Optimum, local provider of internet, mobile, TV and phone services, has opened a new retail store in Lake Havasu City at 55 S Lake Havasu Ave., Suite HJ.
This new store replaces Optimum’s previous Lake Havasu City location at 730 N. Acoma Blvd.
The new retail store offers a modern and interactive in-store experience where customers can explore the complete line of Optimum connectivity offerings, including internet, Smart WiFi 6, mobile, TV and home phone services.
Customers can also register for service, shop the latest mobile devices and accessories, pay bills, and receive assistance from a retail associate.
“We are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our new location in Lake Havasu City,” said Jonah Pollack, Vice President of Retail Sales at Optimum. “Optimum is committed to providing a high-quality, seamless shopping experience for Arizona residents and we look forward to delivering superior support and service to this community from our new retail store.”
The new Optimum retail location is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information the store can be reached at 866-950-3279.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.