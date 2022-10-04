Sixteen-year-old Havasu local Ryder Bliss has defied all the odds against him and accomplished things many kids his age couldn’t even dream of, let alone attempt.
From the day he was born, his parents Nick and Jenni Bliss were uncertain of what his future would hold.
Ryder Bliss had trachea issues the minute he was born, which led doctors to run a chromosomal test. They found additional information on the long arm of Chromosome 4 – a case so rare that doctors didn’t have an official diagnosis or long-term outlook for Ryder Bliss.
Nick and Jenni Bliss were told that their son may never walk, or that he may have a very short life expectancy. Initially, they were in a bit of denial, Jenni Bliss said.
But as he got older, they noticed the differences between him and other kids. Sensory sensitivity to certain sounds and vibrations, underdeveloped fine motor skills and academic struggles.
“(Nick and Jenni Bliss’s) reaction, or their response, to finding out about Ryder’s disability is a very normal reaction,” Lake Havasu Unified School District psychologist Doug Pehling said, who is in his 42nd year with the school district. “You don’t know what to expect, but having high expectations for him, they’ve allowed Ryder to do things that we never thought he’d be able to do.”
Being a Havasu local, Nick Bliss had always been keen to all the outdoor activities this city has to offer: mountain biking, offroading, wakeboarding and jet skiing. Naturally, he introduced his son to all of these sports.
“We just told ourselves if (Ryder) found his thing, we would throw our whole selves in,” Jenni Bliss said. “Whether it be jet skiing or swimming or whatever it was, he found something that makes him happy. We’ve thrown ourselves in and never looked back.”
Nick and Jenni Bliss began to notice that physical activity put their son in his best moods. In elementary school, at 5 a.m. before the school bus came every day, Ryder Bliss would take his bicycle out for a spin in front of their house. Starting the day off with that movement put him in the best mindset to tackle the day.
Ryder Bliss was more talkative and social when playing sports, so they continued to push him to try new activities. He has taken up many sports including downhill mountain biking, soccer, golf, snowboarding, wakeboarding, wakeskating, jet ski racing, CrossFit and most recently, swimming for the high school Unified team.
“He’s never been in a team sport with the school like the Unified team,” Jennis Bliss said. “His teammates want to see him succeed. We never thought we would be a part of something like that.”
One sport that didn’t go over too well with Ryder Bliss was snowboarding, his father said. They’ve found that sports involving handlebars or ropes were the best for him because his rare genetic condition causes his body to lack certain core strength and muscle tone needed to ride snowboards.
But out of everything he’s tried, jet ski racing has remained his favorite, Ryder Bliss said. Especially because it was a sport he embarked upon himself, as his parents hadn’t ever rode jet skis before.
“I’ve never seen a sport where everybody just wanted to help each other, even the kids are like, ‘Oh we’ll help Ryder,” Jenni Bliss said. “They’ve just taken him under their wing and they want him to succeed.”
Not only has the popular Havasu jet ski racing community taught Ryder a few things, they’ve learned quite a few things from him as well.
“I think a lot of them have taken it for granted at times,” Jenni Bliss said. “I love all of them, but most of their kids have been naturally talented at these things. Things come more natural to them, they haven’t had to overcome certain things and I think Ryder has taught all of them not to take things for granted.”
Ryder Bliss also inspires other kids his age with disabilities and is a beacon of hope for many families.
“A lot of the families I work with are in various stages of the grief cycle because they have a child with varying severity of disabilities,” Milemarkers speech language pathologist Tiara Tagud said. “Because of working with Ryder, I’ve been able to, with (Nick and Jenni’s) permission of course, share some of the articles that have been written about Ryder and some of his videos that outline his success. It gives them hope that overcoming some of their current challenges is possible.”
Tagud has been Ryder Bliss’s speech therapist for about a year now, and praises Ryder Bliss for his positivity and focus in every session together, as well his determination to apply what he learns in his everyday life.
About 11% of the Lake Havasu Unified School District’s current student population are diagnosed with learning disabilities, Pehling said.
Ryder’s parents always held high expectations for him, and never let the chance of failure deter them from encouraging Ryder to take on new things.
“Never in my 42 years have I ever seen a student with a disability such as Ryder’s, excel to the level that he has,” Pehling said. “He shows so much more confidence than when he was younger.”
Ryder Bliss does still struggle with certain social skills, frustration, sensory overload and academic subjects like reading, writing and math, Pehling said.
“You would think that somebody riding a jet ski as fast as he is able to ride it and maneuver it, wouldn’t have fine motor difficulties, but it’s a different skill as opposed to the gross motor skills he uses on the jet ski,” Pehling said.
Now that he’s 16 years old, Ryder Bliss has his driver’s license and is one of the safest and most cautious drivers on the road, Jenni Bliss said. Which isn’t surprising, because he is one of the best rule-followers around.
“What I’ve noticed is that as students get older and a little more mature and their focus improves, they do tend to make greater gains up at this level. Whereas when they’re very young, the progress is pretty slow,” Pehling said.
Friends of the Bliss family have expressed to Nick and Jenni Bliss that they noticed a positive difference in Ryder Bliss’s behavior in the past couple years – since he began jet ski racing.
Ryder Bliss not only competed in, but placed first place in the Mark Hahn 300 PWC race in February 2021 with his teammates Logan Blanchard and Jake Tobin. The Mark Hahn 300 is the longest PWC race in the world, spanning 300 miles right here on Lake Havasu.
That race was made possible by the owner of T.C. Freeride, Taylor Curtis, who made some calls to get a first-time rider in one of the most rigorous PWC races in the world. Once they got to the race, the promoter was still unsure of allowing Ryder Bliss to compete. The promoter asked Ryder to do a lap, and gave them the OK, Nick Bliss said.
Since then, Ryder Bliss has placed second in the Jet Jam Southwest Series in 2021, placed second in the Mark Hahn 300 in 2022 and placed first in round six of the Jet Jam Best of the West series in 2022.
“The other non-disabled students at the highschool see what he’s been able to accomplish,” Pehling said. “He can do things on the jet ski that they can’t do, and so I think they respect him and are kind of in awe of him.”
His accomplishments don’t end there: After only swimming for a couple months, Ryder Bliss recently competed in the Lake Havasu High School swim meet versus Gila Ridge and set school records for the Unified 50-meter freestyle with a time of 54.72 and the Unified 1000-meter freestyle with a time of 2:07.
Ryder Bliss then competed at the Special Olympics in Bullhead City in September, where he earned a gold medal in the 50-meter backstroke, a silver medal in the 50-meter relay and another gold medal in a team relay. The backstroke movement is especially difficult for Ryder Bliss as he has mobility issues.
“They had people there that needed assistance, but they were so excited to get in the water and do the littlest things that most of us take for granted,” Jenni Bliss said.
Next, Ryder Bliss has his sights set on his second IJSBA World Finals, happening this week at Crazy Horse Campgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.