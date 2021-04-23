After an unprecedented year highlighted why they are so valuable to the community, the two food banks in Lake Havasu City are starting to get back to a pre-pandemic normalcy.
Both the Havasu Community Health Foundation and St. Vincent De Paul food bank saw an increase in the services last year when the covid-19 pandemic left many without a job or a way to provide food.
“This time last year the need was a lot,” St. Vincent’s General Manager Sarah Viles said. “We got a lot more financial contributions, food donations and things like that. This year is steady but the need is still there.”
According to Colleen Mattinson, the food bank manager at Havasu Community Health Foundation, this time last year the Foundation was servicing over 700 families. Currently the number of families is closer to 580.
An increase in the number of people using the food banks meant that more food needed to be order, but along with disrupting the workforce covid also affected food supply routes.
The disruption made it harder for the food banks to get food.
“At the beginning of the pandemic we could not make our large purchases at Smith’s, but now everything is pretty much back to normal,” Viles said. “If we need to order large amounts of some canned goods or things like that, Smith’s has been very accommodating.”
Along with Smith’s, Viles also said that Walmart and their program Feeding America have been a big help with their contributions to the bank.
Despite there being an influx of people signing up for the food banks at the start of the pandemic, not everyone kept using their services as the government stepped in to provide financial support.
“Every time the stimulus checks would go out to people we would see our numbers go down,” Mattinson said. “I have people who ask me how do you know that the people really need the help and aren’t just taking advantage? I think that tells you they are not taking advantage of us.”
Even with things getting back to normal, Havasu Community Health Foundation is planning on keeping one aspect of their covid procedures in place and that is the drive thru pick up.
“I actually sent out an email to everyone asking what they would prefer, keep the drive thru or go back to the store model,” Mattinson explained. “Hands down everyone said they wanted to keep the drive thru.”
Both Mattinson and Viles say that the community was amazing with their donations and support during the pandemic and that they hope the support will keep coming.
The Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank is at 1980 Kiowa Blvd and St. Vincent De Paul Distribution is located at 1841 Acoma Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.