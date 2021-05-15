Some areas of the U.S. have seen a steep rise in fuel prices this week, following shortages caused by the shutdown of a major East Coast pipeline. Those shutdowns aren’t expected to affect Lake Havasu City, but prices could continue to rise in Western Arizona as Memorial Day draws near.
According to the American Automobile Association, more than 37 million Americans are expected to travel more than 50 miles from home this Memorial Day weekend – a 60% increase in Memorial Day travelers since last year. And in Havasu, it’s a time when gas prices start to rise as thousands of boaters and holiday visitors travel to Western Arizona. According to AAA officials, there isn’t yet a prediction as to how East Coast shutdowns may yet affect travel throughout the country this Memorial Day weekend.
According to data from price-monitoring agency Gasbuddy.com, average gas prices throughout Havasu hovered at about $3.20 on Friday morning.
Although that number remains well above the national average of $3.02 per gallon, averages throughout Arizona plateaued around mid-March, dipping only slightly in mid-April before reaching a statewide average of $3.12 per gallon on Friday, according to Gasbuddy.com.
“Havasu doesn’t seem to have been affected,” said Havasu gas station manager Jen Dwyer on Friday. Dwyer works at Campbell Cove One-Stop, which has already begun to see a rising number of customers with the summer boating season. She says shortages on the East Coast don’t appear to have affected visitors on Arizona’s West Coast.
“People definitely aren’t pumping gas into plastic bags,” Dwyer said. “They’re just using regular boats and trucks. But it’s been busier over the past few weeks … there are lots of boaters here.”
By contrast, the national average has risen nearly 10 cents this week, due in part to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline in the Eastern United States. The pipeline, which transports approximately half of all gasoline supplies for the East Coast, was shut down last weekend due to a ransomware attack. That cyberattack is believed to have originated in Russia, according to statements from federal officials earlier this week.
That shutdown has led to apparent chaos on the East Coast, with stations experiencing low supplies, long lines and instances of reported violence at the pumps. And as of last week, hoarding of gasoline has become prevalent in Eastern cities, with citizens reportedly pumping gasoline into plastic barrels, gasoline canisters and even plastic bags in order to overcome possible shortages.
An employee at Havasu’s Sundance Country gas station, who declined to offer his name while speaking with Today’s News-Herald, says shortages on the East Coast haven’t affected Havasu supplies or gas prices yet. But he says he’s wary of potential attempts to hoard fuel at the pumps.
“If I saw someone trying to pump gas into a plastic bag I’d probably come over and light it on fire myself,” he said. “It’s stupid. And I’d shut the pumps off if I saw anyone putting fuel into anything in their trunk … it’s a fire hazard.”
According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Frank Hayden, police officials do not believe gas shortages on the East Coast are likely to impact Havasu at all – nor may the fear of shortages be likely to cause hoarding by Havasu residents.
