A local group of residents is coming together this weekend to help clean up the desert that borders Lake Havasu City to the north.
Protect Our Deserts, with the help of volunteers and donations from local businesses, will be in the desert cleaning up debris near Paso de Oro Drive at the north end of town Thursday through Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
P.O.D. was organized in an effort to educate citizens about the wilderness that surrounds Havasu and how to take care of it. Litter left behind by shooters and explosions are often found on BLM and State Trust land, and several northern residents have shared experiences of coming across cars on fire, hollowed-out Jet Skis or hundreds of shells as they walk — or ride horses — in the desert.
The four days of clean up is the organization’s first official event. P.O.D. representatives have also met with Mohave County Sheriff officials and regularly attend city gatherings to address the issue of trash in the desert.
Anyone is invited to participate in the event. P.O.D. volunteers will be wearing yellow shirts in the area, and signage will be posted at the entrance of the clean up area.
For more information, email protectourdeserts@gmail.com.
