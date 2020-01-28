While there have been no reported cases of coronavirus in Mohave County, health officials are circling the wagons in the event the new respiratory virus shows up in the area.
Denise Burley, director of the county’s department of public health, said regional hospitals and medical providers have been contacted regarding response protocols. She said the county is following a plan dictated by the Arizona Department of Health Services and the federal Centers for Disease Control.
“There are no suspect cases in Mohave County at this time,” Burley said of the coronavirus early Tuesday afternoon. “We’re at pretty low risk in our county right now.”
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause the common cold. Others have evolved into more severe illnesses, such as SARS and MERS, although so far the new virus does not appear to be as deadly or contagious.
Burley said the medical community remains on “higher than normal alert.”
“It’s mostly preparation work so that we have a coordinated response,” Burley said.
Last year, the county refined its strategy for handling an epidemic.
“We recently updated our outbreak plan in 2019. It all aligns with where we are now,” she said.
A conference call between the county health department and area hospitals was scheduled for mid-afternoon on Tuesday. A “blast email” was previously sent to all medical providers’ offices about the pneumonia-like virus.
The message included the criteria for testing of the coronavirus.
Burley outlined the path for collected specimens that are to be tested. Captured at a local medical provider’s office, the sample is taken by courier to the Arizona Department of Health Services office in Phoenix. From there, it is forwarded on for testing to the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, Georgia.
In Lake Havasu City, Havasu Regional Medical Center representative Jeni Coke said the hospital has been working closely with the Mohave County Health Department and following its lead.
“We have all the necessary precautionary supplies available. We also have a weekly scheduled conference call with the health department to stay up-to-date on the current state of the virus,” Coke said in an email.
Flu still a local problem
Burley said influenza activity remains elevated and widespread in Mohave County and Arizona. She provided Today’s News-Herald with the county’s most recent flu report. It said that 512 confirmed cases of the flu have been reported in the county from Sept. 29, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020.
By comparison, the five-season average for the same time period in the county is 262 cases.
The report also said that Influenza B was most frequently reported, following the national trend.
Protect yourself
Take preventative measures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, influenza and colds.
It is believed that the coronavirus could spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how influenza and other respiratory illnesses spread. Symptoms appear two days to 14 days after exposure.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Stay home when you are sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
There is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus. Patients with the disease have reported mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty breathing.
Source: Mohave County Health Department
