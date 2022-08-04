2022 Liqui Moly Pro Watercross National Championship Tour

Eleven local jet ski racers are set to compete in a Pro Watercross event in Nashville, Tennessee, part of the 2022 Liqui Moly Pro Watercross National Championship Tour.

The racers will all participate in the Slalom Drags race Friday in order to qualify for the national event taking place Saturday.

