Eleven local jet ski racers are set to compete in a Pro Watercross event in Nashville, Tennessee, part of the 2022 Liqui Moly Pro Watercross National Championship Tour.
The racers will all participate in the Slalom Drags race Friday in order to qualify for the national event taking place Saturday.
Kommander riders Coy Curtis, Kole Cramer, Sebastien Girello will race in the Pro/Am Ski GP class on Saturday starting at 12 p.m. ET. Ryder and Jett Wildeboer will also be racing in the Pro/Am Ski GP class.
Yamaha rider Renee Hill will be competing in the IROC Stock class starting at 10 a.m. ET.
Ty Smith, Parker Kaiser, Maddix Haynes, Reese Geese and Revin Harris will all be racing in the JR Ski 10-15 class, beginning at 10:20 a.m. ET.
