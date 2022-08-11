Out of the 12 local jet ski racers that competed last weekend in the Pro Watercross Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, Tennessee, part of the 2022 Liqui Moly Pro Watercross National Championship Tour, four riders in the JR Ski 10-15 class finished in the top five and a 14-year-old rider placed fourth in the Pro/Am Ski GP class.
Coming in first place in the JR Ski 10-15 class was 13-year-old Maddix Haynes, who led all 10 laps of the race and had to dodge falling riders after lapping them.
Maddix Haynes tore through the track so fast, the TV announcers lost trace of him for most of the race, even claiming he lost first place for a while. It wasn’t until they saw Maddix Haynes get the checkered flag did they realize their error, Matt Haynes, father of Maddix Haynes, said.
“I was told multiple times over the weekend how fast he (Maddix Haynes) is, and it showed,” Matt Haynes said.
The Havasu riders have a major advantage over the sport, mainly because of the proximity and accessibility they have to the lake and river. Tracks and buoys stay set up for the riders, making practicing a few hours five days a week much simpler than the riders on the East Coast, who typically only get to practice one day a week.
Thanks to Arizona’s desert heat, the riders are also able to train year-round, whereas the East Coast’s winters freeze over lakes, cutting those riders’ season short.
“It’s the word on the street,” Matt Haynes said. “Havasu has got the fastest kids in the country.”
Right behind Maddix Haynes was yet another Havasu rider, 15-year-old Josh Simon, who finished second in the Nashville race.
“I know these kids, I see them at the world finals, we race against them at every event,” Chris Simon, father of Josh Simon, said. “I just know they are the fastest out there and they didn’t disappoint. I expected it to be three of the West Coast kids on that podium.”
The weekend prior to the Nashville race, 10-year-old rider Ty Smith competed in a race in Chattanooga, Tennessee to get another competition under his belt.
“People were mesmerized by how fast Ty was,” Brian Smith, father of Ty Smith, said. “They were like ‘Why is this kid so fast?’”
Ty Smith placed fifth in the Nashville race.
Another member of Havasu’s camp who raced in the JR Ski 10-15 class in Nashville, 15-year-old Parker Kaiser, finished in third place despite getting off to a bad start.
“He was probably almost dead last his first lap, but he worked his way through the whole pack to finish third,” Jherico Kaiser, Parker Kaiser’s father, said.
Parker Kaiser has only been riding a jet ski since the beginning of March, but he has a background of riding dirt bikes and off road vehicles, Jherico Kaiser said.
Fourteen-year-old Sebastien Girello has raced in the junior class since 2016, but recently has tried his luck in the Pro/Am class a few times. Going out to Nashville, he knew that the JR Ski 10-12 and 13-15 classes had been combined, and felt that it wasn’t fair to be racing against 10-year-olds and signed up for the Pro/Am class.
Despite getting off to a bad start, Sebastien Girello maintained fourth place for all 18 laps with quite a gap between him and fifth place.
The 20-year-old professionals he was racing with made it a point to talk to Sebastien Girello after the race, and even invited him to take a picture with them at the podium.
“He (second place finisher Matthew Richuk) didn’t know who Sebastien was so he came and congratulated him for the race,” Christopher Girello, father of Sebastien Girello, said. “Then he asked, “How old are you?’ and he was kind of in shock at Sebastien being 14.”
