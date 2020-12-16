Lake Havasu City’s state representatives are forming their plans for the next Arizona legislative session.
Dist. 5 state representatives Regina Cobb and Leo Biasiucci discussed their priorities for the upcoming ession during a Monday zoom teleconference with Kingman City officials. Cobb said sorting through Governor Doug Ducey’s covid-19 executive orders will be handled early when the session is convened Jan. 11.
“What do we want to extend and what don’t we want to extend,” said Cobb, a Kingman republican. “I think that’s going to be one of our top priorities coming into session.”
Biasiucci, a republican from Lake Havasu City, said lawmakers have essentially been sidelined for months during the pandemic that hasn’t had a catastrophic impact on the state budget.
“It’s not as bad as we thought it was going to be,” Biasiucci said. “It’s a little better than we anticipated.”
Cobb, who Chairs the House Appropriations Committee, agreed with Biasiucci and said Arizona should have significant revenue to invest.
“When I talk about infrastructure investment in Arizona and what is truly a good investment that has a great return on the money, it’s road investment,” Cobb said. “Nothing gives us hope as Arizonans as far as recovery and coming out of something as when they can see construction- infrastructure, roads and other construction going on- that’s what’s given Arizona hope there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”
Biasiucci said he, Cobb and Dist. 5 state senator Sonny Borrelli stick together to make certain that road dollars get distributed to Mohave County and other rural areas that he said are frequently forgotten when funding decisions are made. Biasiucci said lawmakers must work carefully to keep the will of the people in mind when crafting enabling legislation helping to implement voter approved ballot measures 207 and 208.
Cobb said she is a plaintiff in a lawsuit challenging 208. She said the associated tax will negatively impact small and large business owners across the state.
Cobb said she’ll introduce at least 3 water reform bills, two of them aimed at helping Kingman and the other a proposed prohibition of the transfer of fourth priority Colorado River water rights. Cobb said she will also propose another bill to promote additional use of tele-medicine in rural Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.