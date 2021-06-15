Local elected leaders say they plan to push back against federal plans to revive Obama-era environmental regulations they claim amounted to government overreach when it was originally implemented back in 2015.
Last week, the Biden Administration announced its intention to change the Trump-era Navigable Waters Protection Rule instituted in 2020 by reverting to rules in place five years earlier. In the meantime, the administration plans to work on developing a new rule to define “waters of the United States.”
“The federal government really overreached with anything that looked like a creek bed – even if it hadn’t had water in it for 100 years or whatever,” Mohave County District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson said of the Obama-era rules. “They want the federal government to control it as ‘waters of the U.S.’”
How “waters of the United States” is defined directly impacts what waterways are under federal jurisdiction under the 1972 amendments to the Clean Water Act.
The EPA and Army – which together are responsible for defining the term “waters of the United States” – were directed to review the Navigable Waters Protection Rule, along with other Trump-era policies and regulations, by an executive order from President Joe Biden on Jan. 20. On June 9 EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said that the completed review determined that the rule is leading to “significant environmental degradation.”
Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Jamie A. Pinkham said the Trump Administration’s rule has resulted in 25% fewer waterways that would otherwise have been federally protected.
The press release says the lack of protections under the current rules is particularly significant in arid states. It says nearly all of the 1,500 streams assessed in Arizona and New Mexico under the Navigable Waters Protection Rule were not considered “waters of the United States” by that definition.
But critics of Obama’s Clean Water Rule say the reduction in federally protected waters is a feature of the Trump rule, not a bug. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors opposed the changes back in 2015 and supported the changes implemented last year. District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson said Arizona’s geography is a prime example of why the previous rules weren’t practical.
Mohave County Development Services Director Tim Walsh said under the Obama Administration’s Clean Water Act the Army Corps of Engineers considered any sandy bottom wash that ultimately drained into a river or stream to be “waters of the United States,” therefore falling under federal jurisdiction. Walsh said that applied to most dry washes in the county.
In practice, that meant any developments that included sandy washes were subject to a potentially time-consuming permitting process through the Army Corps of Engineers. Walsh said any development that disturbed more than a half-acre of a sandy bottom wash required a specific permit that took multiple years to obtain. He said projects between 0.1 acres and 0.5 acres went through a slightly faster permitting process that took about a year, and developments with less than 0.1 acres in a sandy wash usually required consulting with civil engineers and biologists.
Walsh said Trump removed many dry washes in the county from federal oversight by requiring water run during times that are not only in response to rainfall.
“Washes like Beaver Dam Wash, The Virgin River, Bill Williams River, and the Colorado River are all considered Waters of the United States, while the remaining majority of dry washes were not,” Walsh said. “This makes more sense than the previous rules for purposes of regulating development activity and Capital Improvement Projects in the county.”
Johnson said changes made in the Navigable Waters Protection Rule were mostly common sense changes. He used Yucca as an example of an area that saw federal oversight reduced with the rule changes last year.
“There are a ton of washes out there, just like there are in the whole county, but they are so far from the river that they are not affecting the river and they aren’t affecting anything else,” he said. “So people didn’t have to jump through all those hoops.”
The EPA has promised more details of the agencies’ plans, including an opportunity for public participation and comment, will be released in the future.
Johnson said he expects Mohave County to be active throughout the public commenting process for the proposed rule changes.
“I’m sure the county will oppose this change going back,” he said. “We will look at going through our Western coalition of congressmen – I’m sure they will get involved again – and also with the National Association of Counties. We have got to get support from the other states again, which we shouldn’t have a problem doing.”
Mohave County’s expected opposition to the rule changes will have an ally in Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar (R – Prescott). Gosar said the proposed change will negatively affect farmers, ranchers and developers in Arizona.
“This is a retreat back to the incompetent Obama policy that I successfully overturned. I will fight this overreach as well,” Gosar said. “The future of Arizona depends on sound water policy, not D.C. malfeasance. The Biden Administration’s decision to reverse President Trump’s rollback of WOTUS is a bad mistake and will simply mean more red tape for farmers in my district.”
Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski said impacts of the possible rule changes in Lake Havasu City, if any, are expected to be minimal. He said staff will keep an eye out for upcoming stakeholder meetings and opportunities to provide feedback during the public process.
