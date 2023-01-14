Arizona House of Representatives Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci (R- Lake Havasu City) introduced a bill seeking to end the sale of state agricultural land to foreign entities.
House Bill 2376, co-sponsored by a variety of legislators including Rep. John Gillette (R-Kingman), would ban the lease or sublease of state-designated agricultural land to foreign entities. Arizona has seen an increase in foreign agriculture and has raised concerns about water usage in the time of an ongoing drought.
“Arizona is facing major challenges with our water supply,” Biasiucci said. “We need to put Arizona first and make sure our citizens are provided our water before foreign entities are. This bill prohibits leases or subleases of state land that is designated agricultural land, to be made to foreign entities.”
In 2020, the United States Department of Agriculture reported that foreign individuals and entities owned 37.6 million acres of U.S. agricultural land. Arizona is over 72.7 million acres with 7.8 million acres of privately held agricultural land and 285,106 acres of foreign-held agricultural land as of 2020.
Reports from USDA show investors from Canada and European countries hold the largest portions of foreign-owned agricultural land in Arizona, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia’s agriculture usage continues to grow, particularly in the south and western portions of the U.S. Texas, Maine and Alabama have the largest amount of foreign-held agricultural acres.
Arizona has fairly relaxed agriculture water laws prompting some cities and counties to push for more protection. In 2022, the Hualapai Valley Water Basin was designated as an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area to help preserve Kingman’s main source of drinking water. Besides the farm entities grandfathered in, no new agriculture acreage can farm in the basin.
After listening to constituent concerts, Biasiucci proposed the bill with the argument that water and state land should stay with the people of Arizona.
“They are using our land, using our water, growing Alfalfa and shipping the alfalfa home to the middle east. Although I can’t blame them for taking advantage of our lax laws and benefiting from decades-old deals with the state, it’s time this comes to an end,” Biasiucci said.
While he supports private property owners deciding who to sell land to, Biasiucci does not believe state land should be sold to foreign entities for farming purposes.
“I am a believer in the free market and I don’t want to stop private landowners from doing what they feel is best for them,” Biasiucci said. “But no state lands should ever be leased or sold to any foreign entities, especially when it involves necessary resources like water, food or utilities.”
