Leo Biasiucci

Leo Biasiucci

Arizona House of Representatives Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci (R- Lake Havasu City) introduced a bill seeking to end the sale of state agricultural land to foreign entities.

House Bill 2376, co-sponsored by a variety of legislators including Rep. John Gillette (R-Kingman), would ban the lease or sublease of state-designated agricultural land to foreign entities. Arizona has seen an increase in foreign agriculture and has raised concerns about water usage in the time of an ongoing drought.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.