Lake View Terrace Memory Care held their inaugural Bunco and Brunch on Saturday, April 30 to raise funds in support of Alzheimer’s and dementia research. The event was held at the assisted living facility’s garden patio where residents help tend to the garden.
Courtney Flowers, the executive director of Lake View Terrace, says that residents of the facility are given a sense of purpose and a “reason for living” by participating in the upkeep of their garden.
“We’ve been focusing on gardening and the residents have loved it. They’ve been planting fresh flowers and they’re watering and they’re having a great time,” Flowers said. “That’s kind of what started our Bunco and Brunch Garden Party.”
Donations made during the event will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association as well as the Lake Havasu Dementia Connection. The brunch was open to the public with some members from the local organization also attending Saturday’s event.
“We actually have some members from the Dementia Connection of Havasu [here],” Flowers said. “We have healthcare case managers here, we have some families here, so it really kind of was a broad scope for the community.”
Lake View Terrace currently can hold up to 60 residents at their facility, all of which have been affected by cognitive impairments.
“Our company assists seniors who have cognitive impairments, typically dementia, but it doesn’t have to be dementia,” Flowers explained. “It can be any cognitive impairment, traumatic brain injuries, things like that.”
The executive director went on to comment on how her residents are still people who want to be loved and who enjoy interacting with visitors.
“They might not be able to carry on a conversation as we would traditionally expect but sometimes just sitting with a resident and just talking to them or giving them just that kindness,” Flowers added. “Holding their hand, providing some lotion therapy so putting some lotion on their hands and just rubbing their hands, they crave that tactile contact.”
Flowers says that her goal is to aid residents with having a purpose in life and to make activities they enjoy safe for them to participate in.
“Just because they have a diagnosis of dementia doesn’t mean they can’t do things,” Flowers continued. “We’re looking at it as more of a handicap instead of a disease process like, ‘How can we make them successful to do this thing they still want to do?’”
Flowers is hopeful that her company can continue with their event in the future to bring more support to the community who is affected by a cognitive impairment.
“We sold a lot of tickets really early so we’re hoping that this is something that we can continue,” Flowers said. “We just hope that everyone is willing to come and help support our fundraiser because we want to give back to research for dementia.”
