Ashlee Douek, registered nurse at Havasu Regional Medical Center, was recently honored as the hospital’s first DAISY Award recipient. It’s a national award that honors the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by nurses every day.
The non-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease.
The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, CEO and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation, said, “When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human work they do. The kind of work the nurses at Havasu Regional Medical Center are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”
Patients, visitors, nurses, physicians and employees are invited to nominate a Havasu Regional nurse for the DAISY Award. The nominee should consistently model empathy and demonstrate a caring attitude in all situations, demonstrate extraordinary clinical skills in the delivery of compassionate patient care, have a positive attitude and demonstrate professionalism in the work environment, exemplify the mission, vision, and values of HRMC, and establish a special connection with the patients and families.
“Our nurses give so much of themselves, often going above and beyond to provide the highest quality and compassionate care to our patients,” said Suzanne DelBoccio, Havasu Regional’s chief nursing officer. “We are proud that we can recognize these nurses through the DAISY Award program.”
