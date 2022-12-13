A frenzy of general election challenge chaos is wreaking havoc in northwest Arizona and all across the state. A Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting in Kingman was scheduled and canceled, an elections contest set for hearing Friday has been moved to today (Wednesday), and another election challenge is scheduled for Friday.
Elected officials in Mohave County for weeks have been firing shots across the bow of Maricopa County for mistakes they allege occurred during the administration of the general election in the state’s largest county. The David vs. Goliath-like battle began when members of the Mohave Board of Supervisors admitted they were making critical political statements by twice postponing the certification of the local vote in late November and early this month while claiming the myriad of Maricopa mishaps somehow diluted the Mohave County vote.
Chairman Ron Gould subsequently called and canceled a special Thursday board meeting to contemplate a Mohave County lawsuit against the Arizona Secretary of State and/or elected Maricopa County officials seeking an Arizona Supreme Court order directing them to conduct their general election again.
Meantime, Jeanne Kentch, Mohave County Republican party chairman and Mohave County Assessor, is the first co-plaintiff listed in an election contest challenging the outcome of the Arizona Attorney General’s race. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen scheduled the matter for an initial hearing this Friday, but has granted a request to expedite the hearing that is now scheduled today (Wednesday) at 4 p.m.
Local state senator Sonny Borrelli subsequently lodged another complaint and special action that Jantzen will also handle as the judge assigned to election related litigation. Borrelli names the Board of Supervisors, Recorder and Election Director for Maricopa County as defendants.
``Plaintiffs move to secure and to nullify the results in Maricopa County, Arizona for the 2022 state election for Governor of Arizona,” the complaint states. ``Because of multiple systemic failures in the conduct of the election in Maricopa County, Arizona, including the County’s improper and unauthorized delegation of its responsibilities to opaque, unproven software programs that improperly but unavoidably influenced the judgement of poorly trained workers tasked with signature verification in violating Arizona statutory law, the voting strength of residents of Mohave County, Arizona was diluted and their Constitutional rights were violated”
Attorneys from Phoenix and Texas submitted the 45-page complaint that provides complex details of various faults found or alleged in the Maricopa County election. Judge Jantzen has scheduled an initial hearing at 4:15 p.m. Friday.
Requests for comment lodged with the Board of Supervisors Chairman and Communications Director in Maricopa County have drawn no response.
