A delayed decision by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to approve this year’s election canvass brought the ire of a nonpartisan Kingman-based political action committee last week. Now, that PAC has filed a formal complaint against the county’s governing body.

According to Real Change PAC Executive Director J’aime Morgaine, the board of supervisors violated Arizona’s open meeting law when the board delayed approving the county election department’s election canvass on Nov. 21. Instead of performing that duty, which is mandated under Arizona statute, Morgaine says board members used the issue as an opportunity to air personal and partisan grievances against the state’s most populated county, Maricopa, which saw a shift to Democratic leadership in 2020.

