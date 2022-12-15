A delayed decision by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to approve this year’s election canvass brought the ire of a nonpartisan Kingman-based political action committee last week. Now, that PAC has filed a formal complaint against the county’s governing body.
According to Real Change PAC Executive Director J’aime Morgaine, the board of supervisors violated Arizona’s open meeting law when the board delayed approving the county election department’s election canvass on Nov. 21. Instead of performing that duty, which is mandated under Arizona statute, Morgaine says board members used the issue as an opportunity to air personal and partisan grievances against the state’s most populated county, Maricopa, which saw a shift to Democratic leadership in 2020.
At that meeting, Morgaine says Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius, of Bullhead City, subverted a legitimate item on the board’s agenda when Angius called on the board to not certify this year’s election results.
“This hijacking of an open public meeting and subversion of legitimate county business is outside of the board’s legal authority, and Supervisor Angius knew it,” Morgaine said. “Angius didn’t even try to hide the fact that this was nothing more than a political statement that had nothing to do with Mohave County. This hijacking of our county Board of Supervisors meetings for personal and partisan reasons needs to stop.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 (opposed by Supervisors Buster Johnson and Jean Bishop) to delay approval of the county’s election canvass until the statutory deadline of Nov. 28. And even then, county officials weighed the option of refusing to canvass the election as a matter of protest against perceived flaws in Maricopa County’s elections - flaws which board members suggested may have led to the election of Democrats to key state offices.
Democrat and Governor-elect Katie Hobbs, who has until this year served as Arizona’s Secretary of State, called upon the Attorney General’s office to investigate Republican officials in Cochise County, after that county’s governing board failed to approve its own election canvass until Dec. 1. That decision was made hours after a Pima Superior Court judge ordered the Cochise County Board of Supervisors to do so.
“(Cochise supervisors) knew they had a statutory requirement to canvass the election by Nov. 28, but instead chose to act in violation of the law, putting false election narratives ahead of Cochise County’s voters,” State Elections Director Kori Lorick wrote earlier this month in a referral letter to Attorney General Mark Brnovich.
Although Real Change PAC describes itself as a non-partisan entity, Morgaine is herself a Democrat, and former 2018 candidate for the Arizona Senate. But according to Morgaine, the issue of Mohave County’s delay of this general election canvass transcends partisan rhetoric.
“This is an election integrity issue,” Morgaine said. “These supervisors have every right to be angry and protest in any personal capacity, but they do not have the right or legal authority to misappropriate Mohave County’s governing forum or taxpayer resources to perpetuate disinformation about Mohave County’s election integrity, and undermine confidence in Arizona’s elections.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.