Mohave County Assessor Jeanne Kentch has implemented a $50 program to give property owners extra security to avoid the rare possibility that their land or home could be stolen.

Two Mohave County residents are among plaintiffs in the lawsuit involving the Arizona Attorney General’s election. Mohave County GOP Chairwoman Jeanne Kentch and Mohave County elector Ted Boyd are among those named as plaintiffs, but a Kingman-based political action committee says Boyd should be disqualified from participating in the suit..

Boyd has in recent months championed Republican viewpoints on social media, and has promoted screenings in Mohave County for right-wing film “2,000 Mules,” which documents an alleged liberal conspiracy to file false ballots in the 2020 presidential election. The film’s assertions of widespread election fraud have since been challenged by the Associated Press, and refuted outright by former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr.

