Two Mohave County residents are among plaintiffs in the lawsuit involving the Arizona Attorney General’s election. Mohave County GOP Chairwoman Jeanne Kentch and Mohave County elector Ted Boyd are among those named as plaintiffs, but a Kingman-based political action committee says Boyd should be disqualified from participating in the suit..
Boyd has in recent months championed Republican viewpoints on social media, and has promoted screenings in Mohave County for right-wing film “2,000 Mules,” which documents an alleged liberal conspiracy to file false ballots in the 2020 presidential election. The film’s assertions of widespread election fraud have since been challenged by the Associated Press, and refuted outright by former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr.
But according to Real Change PAC Executive Director J’aime Morgaine, Boyd has no standing in Hamadeh’s lawsuit. According to Morgaine, Boyd might not in fact even be registered to vote in Mohave County.
Morgaine further called Boyd’s involvement a strategy in bad faith to see Hamadeh’s case argued in Mohave County, which maintains an entrenched Republican leadership.
Morgaine alleged that Boyd’s involvement in a lawsuit against Mohave County may have been a calculated effort by Kentch to offer a pool of judges sympathetic to Hamadeh’s argument.
‘The reddest county in Arizona’
“(Boyd) is not a Mohave County qualified elector,” Morgaine wrote in a Dec. 16 motion to intervene in the case. “The strategy deployed was for Jeanne Kentch to sue Mohave County to provide Abe Hamadeh the standing needed to file this contested election in the ‘reddest county in Arizona’ in hope of securing a conservative judge more sympathetic to the cause.”
Morgaine said last week that Kentch had no cause to pursue an election lawsuit in Mohave County other than to afford Hamadeh an opportunity to have his case decided in Mohave Superior Court. At a Nov. 21 meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, Kentch herself lauded the integrity and professionalism of Mohave County elections staff.
The motion by Real Change PAC to intervene in the case was denied in a same-day ruling by Jantzen, who said Morgaine’s motion raised no specific statute that would give her organization a right to intervene in the case, nor did it state any claim or defense that shared a common question of law or fact in the case.
Kentch stated in a Thursday text message to Today’s News-Herald that she was traveling, and unavailable for comment on this story.
