To some Lake Havasu City Police officers, the plan to delay potential raises sounded all too familiar.
President of the Lake Havasu Police Officers Association Michael Fuller wrote a letter to the City Council that was read during the public comment portion of the work session detailing some of the association’s concerns.
“It is not a simple process or decision, as a seasoned officer, to leave one police department for another, yet we continue to see officers leaving LHCPD, including two officers with over 13 years of experience just in the last few months,” Fuller said in the letter. “Unfortunately, the lack of comparable wages and benefits for police officers in Lake Havasu City has made this decision, for many, much easier than it should be.”
Fuller said covid-19 is the last in a long line of reason’s given about why the situation can’t be addressed yet, but he noted that the virus hasn’t reduced the need for police officers, nor has it reduces officer’s bills.
“Circumstances aside, we unfortunately again this year seem to be finding ourselves in the same position that we have found ourselves in years past: A clear need to compensate police officers at a prevailing wage, and a new reason why it supposedly can’t be done,” Fuller wrote. “Even if the city decides to remain cautious moving forward into next year’s budget the real question is why the positional analysis, of all things, has been chosen to be a ‘Plan B’ expenditure?”
When asked for his reaction to the letter, Lake Havasu City Police Chief Dan Doyle provided a little bit of the department’s history, and where the officer’s frustration is coming from.
“It’s not the officers just saying that they want money,” Doyle told the City Council. “I think it is important to understand that going back to 2007 we were authorized for 96 officers in the department. Since 2007 we have gone down, down, down to 80 sworn police officer positions. We have been losing our officers. I have lost one officer a month for the last four months. They are going to places such as Mesa, Goodyear, and DPS.”
Doyle went on to explain that nine of the 80 positions in his department are not currently filled and when accounting for officers out injured and those in the academy and training, there were just 63 sworn police officers including Doyle himself. As a result, a traffic division that once had five officers and a sergeant was down to one officer and a sergeant, the street crimes division had been cut in half to two officers, and patrol shifts that used to include eight to 10 officers now go as low as five.
“What happens is in order to shore up patrol we have to pull detectives, we have to pull people out of assignments that they worked many years to try to get,” Doyle said. “We have to pull them back and put them in patrol to try to shore that up. Since 2007 we have been asking them to do more with less, pick up additional duties, and they have been doing it. So that is where their frustration comes from, and that is what you are seeing in that letter. They are anxious, they don’t want to lose any more officers, because every officer we lose pulls one more person out of patrol, and causes one more person to shift back to patrol.”
In all, the city reports the positional analysis study will cost about $1.2 million in salary increases to implement with a third of the salary increase – $400,000 worth – going to the police department. The fire department as a whole would see the second highest increase in total salary with a $240,000 bump with salaries in the public works department close behind with a $236,000 salary increase annually.
Both the police association and Lake Havasu Firefighters Association conducted their own parallel studies, contacting the same like cities to perform their own analysis. Doyle said the association shared their numbers with him, and that they are “right in line,” with the number consultant Baker Tilly provided the city for positional analysis.
“I am happy with the results that I have seen from Baker Tilly,” Doyle said. “I have been able to look at the salary range and I think it is a very good salary range. I think it will go a long way to the retention of our officers as well as recruitment. So yes, I would love to see this happen as quickly as the city can afford to implement it.”
Councilmember Donna McCoy said Doyle’s comments during the work session need to lead the council’s decision-making.
“As far as I’m concerned that is it in a nutshell, that is what we need to be thinking about and talking about,” McCoy said. “I understand what is going on but we cannot afford to have six officers on the street and two people on patrol. To me, this is astounding that we have gotten to this point. We have got to take care of our employees.”
Councilman Jim Dolan said while positional analysis will address part of the problem for the police department, he believes there will be more work to do even after implementing the study raises base pay.
“That is just to get the people we have at the level we need right now,” Dolan said of positional analysis. “That doesn’t necessarily answer the positions that we do need to fill, and the funding we would need to get the police department at the level where I believe some of us in the city believe it should be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.