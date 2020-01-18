While lawmakers wrestle with sex education at the state level, local school officials are trying to iron out their own plan on the topic.
At Tuesday’s governing board meeting of the Lake Havasu Unified School District, the Family Life Education program will be discussed. The board will review its options for developing a curriculum. Those choices include:
1. Direct administrators to collect information on available programs or resources for grades 5, 7 and 9.
2. Charge administrators with setting up a committee to develop sex ed lessons for grades 5 and 7.
3. Direct administration to identify resources and experts to develop sex ed lessons for grades 9 through 12.
4. Once a curriculum is approved, identify an annual renewal process for approved sex ed instructors.
5. Follow the state process for adoption.
Board President Lisa Roman said the discussion “is a chance for our board to talk about the next steps for a sex education program. We’ve identified content parameters for grades 5, 7, and 9. Now our task is to find or create a curriculum that fits within that framework.”
Superintendent Diana Asseier said the list of options may grow.
“As we get direction from the board regarding how they want us to move forward on developing our curriculum, they may have even more options,” she said.
At the state level, lawmakers have introduced legislation in the House that would ban sex education for students until they enter the fifth grade. A Senate proposal would not introduce sex ed until students are seventh graders.
The local district’s meeting is 6 p.m. at the school’s administrative offices, 2200 Havasupai Blvd.
