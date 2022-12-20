The U.S. Senate this week passed two bills that could expand on Colorado River water rights for two local tribes. Those rights could allow the tribes to lease water rights to other communities - a practice long opposed by river communities such as Mohave County - but this time may be the exception.
On Monday, the Senate passed those bills by unanimous consent. The Hualapai Tribe Water Rights Settlement Act and the Colorado River Indian Tribes Water Resiliency Act are each expected to receive a vote in the House of Representatives before arriving on the president’s desk next year.
The Hualapai bill, also known a S. 4107, was submitted in April by U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. The bill would ratify a water rights settlement agreement between the tribe, the state of Arizona and the United States. That agreement will expand groundwater and surface water rights for the tribe, encompassing the Colorado, Bill Williams and Verde Rivers. The legislation would also award the Hualapai Tribe the right to divert, use and store 4,000 annual acre-feet of river water that was previously held by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
That bill would also deposit funding into a trust for the tribe, which would allow for the construction of the Hualapai Water Project - a project which would ultimately divert, treat and transport as much as 3,414 acre-feet of water per year from the Colorado River for municipal, commercial or industrial uses on the Hualapai reservation.
According to Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop, the legislation would benefit the tribe while simultaneously enhancing conservation of Mohave County’s own groundwater resources.
“We’re in support of it,” Bishop said of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week. “They’ll get to use their water rights, and prevent (the Hualapai Tribe) from having to rely on the Hualapai Groundwater Basin.”
At least one sub-basin to the greater Hualapai Basin remained at risk of being depleted within the next 100 years, according to county records, until the Arizona Department of Water Resources approved “Irrigation Expansion Area” protections that aquifer earlier this week.
In the Parker area, the Colorado River Indian Tribes Water Resiliency Act - also known as S. 3308 - would allow the tribe to lease or exchange a portion of its apportioned water rights to other areas or governments of the Lower Colorado River Basin - whether tribal or otherwise.
The CRIT Water Resliency Act was championed earlier this year by U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva during the bill’s first viewing by the House of Representatives, and the Mohave County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution in support of the legislation in December 2020.
Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, who has long opposed other water transfers including a pending transfer agreement between Cibola-based GSC Farms and the city of Queen Creek, spoke in favor of the CRIT legislation earlier this year.
“CRIT has a significant allocation of Colorado River water, and they don’t use all of it,” Lingenfelter said in August. “(Under the legislation) they would be able to lease it out to cities, towns and other places, and it could provide another water source if we need it. And it could be a way to minimize the kind of water transfers we’ve seen between Greenstone Acquisitions and Queen Creek.”
As the Hualapai and Colorado River Indian Tribes hope to expand their water rights next year, possible final approval of the 2,000 annual acre-foot transfer agreement between Scottsdale-based Greenstone Acquisitions and Queen Creek could take place early next year. Earlier this month, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of joining a joint legal representation agreement with the city of Yuma, Yuma County and La Paz to oppose that transfer agreement.
