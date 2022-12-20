Syndication: Arizona Republic

The Central Arizona Project Canal runs through Scottsdale, Ariz., carrying Colorado River water. active managed areas ama groundwater

 Michael Chow

The U.S. Senate this week passed two bills that could expand on Colorado River water rights for two local tribes. Those rights could allow the tribes to lease water rights to other communities - a practice long opposed by river communities such as Mohave County - but this time may be the exception.

On Monday, the Senate passed those bills by unanimous consent. The Hualapai Tribe Water Rights Settlement Act and the Colorado River Indian Tribes Water Resiliency Act are each expected to receive a vote in the House of Representatives before arriving on the president’s desk next year.

