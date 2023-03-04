PHOENIX— A variety of election bills are preparing to see a new set of committee votes this upcoming week, possibly making them one step closer to law.

On Monday, March 6, the committee will hear House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci’s (R- Lake Havasu City) HB 2415 which aims to update early voting lists more regularly. The proposed bill would be an update of the current law which removes people from the early voting list when an individual does not vote for two consecutive election cycles. If approved, HB 2415 would begin after the 2024 elections if passed and removed voters after one election cycle.

