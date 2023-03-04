PHOENIX— A variety of election bills are preparing to see a new set of committee votes this upcoming week, possibly making them one step closer to law.
On Monday, March 6, the committee will hear House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci’s (R- Lake Havasu City) HB 2415 which aims to update early voting lists more regularly. The proposed bill would be an update of the current law which removes people from the early voting list when an individual does not vote for two consecutive election cycles. If approved, HB 2415 would begin after the 2024 elections if passed and removed voters after one election cycle.
Prior to changes, the voter would be sent a notice from their county recorder’s office to ensure they still live at the listed address and if they still want to receive a ballot. If a voter does live at the address and wants to continue receiving a ballot then they can send the notice back with the request to keep sending an early ballot to them.
The Senate Elections Committee will also hear Biasiucci’s HB 2378, which would ban the Secretary of State, a county board of supervisors, a county recorder of election officer or an employee from serving as a chairperson, treasurer or other member of a Political Action Committee.
Biasiucci previously told the House Committee on Municipal Oversight and Elections the bill would offer transparency between voters and those involved in elections. Biasiucci has used Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, a Republican, as an example of an official who oversees an election and is involved with a PAC. Richer created the Pro-Democracy Republican of Arizona in 2021 which supports Republican candidates statewide.
The bill would apply to poll inspectors if they are paid by the county. Counties aren’t required to pay poll workers so the bill would not apply to them if they aren’t paid.
The House Land, Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee will hear Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli’s (R- Lake Havasu City) bill that would update state hemp laws to match federal regulations. SB 1271 will be heard by the committee on Monday, March 6.
In 2018, the federal Agriculture Improvement Act removed hemp and hemp seeds from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s list of controlled substances. The United States Department of Agriculture also developed regulations and guidance for implementing hemp production programs and created outlines and federal oversight for the production of hemp.
SB 1271 would give authority to the Arizona Department of Agriculture to inspect hemp entities such as farms and facilities, and inspect industrial hemp products to ensure they follow the law. Under the bill, the Director of the ADA could also establish fees, access regulated products and records, and oversee and prescribe labeling and sale requirements.
The bill also aims to protect the health and safety of the consumers by requiring hemp producers, manufacturers and distributors to follow concrete regulations. Hemp is used for industrial purposes, and the bill would not interfere with marijuana regulations.
On Thursday, March 9 the Senate Natural Resources, Energy and Water Committee will hear Biasiucci’s HB 2375 which would transfer 9.95 acres of state-sovereign land to Bullhead City. The city has leased the land that is next to the Colorado River for three decades.
Bullhead City Assistant City Manager Travis Pruitt previously testified that each of the six parcels of land costs $1,800 to lease annually with a $300 to $400 renewal fee. City staff said ownership of the land would help to cut the consistent renewal process and fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.