It’s not every day you get to ride in a presidential motorcade or spend one-on-one time with the president’s team of protectors — but it’s two of the perks of helping Secret Service team members get tested for covid-19, two Lake Havasu City medical professionals learned.
In a normal election year, there’s plenty of work that goes into setting up an event that involves the president of the United States to ensure their safety and the safety of all in attendance. When you’re in a pandemic, that means even more boxes must be ticked to make sure the event runs smoothly and securely — including checking for positive virus cases.
Prior to President Donald Trump’s visit to Bullhead City on Wednesday, his team of Secret Service personnel had to be tested for covid-19. But they didn’t have a week to wait around for results. Rapid tests were essential, and the local supply was slim-pickings.
Officials reached out to Sunrise Family Health & Wellness in Havasu on Monday to seek their aid, according to Jason Sitzer, office manager. His wife, Family Nurse Practitioner and owner of Sunrise Family Health & Wellness Tiarra Sitzer, said she thought the call was a joke at first.
After realizing they were serious, she got straight to work. Her next order of rapid covid-19 tests wasn’t going to arrive in time for Wednesday’s rally, so she began to search for anyone in town that had the testing available for use.
The local hospital didn’t have any to spare, but Dr. Essa Sidiqi of Lake Havasu Primary Care was able to help and tagged along. Tiarra took care of all of the coordination, from setting a time and place to making sure all of the paperwork was in order.
On Tuesday, they headed to a hotel in Laughlin and met with the Secret Service team. In an assembly line format, each team member was given a nasal swab, and results were ready in 15 minutes.
“They were so nice and funny and down-to-earth,” Tiarra said. “Nothing like the sort of unfeeling, intimidating kind of personality you might imagine from the Secret Service.”
Jason was most excited about his reserved rally seating and getting to ride in a motorcade limo on Wednesday, Tiarra said.
“I was treated like a celebrity,” Jason said. “It was pretty awesome.”
Tiarra said the whole experience was “so surreal.”
“It felt pretty amazing to be part of something that helps the community,” she said. “Our town sadly lacks a lot of rapid testing, so being able to provide that service to our community and extend that to the Secret Service is amazing. I’m so grateful for the opportunity and experience.”
